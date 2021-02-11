Reed Art Department’s Parc Eames Lounge Chair + Ottoman

Scroll down to see more content

In the history of furniture design, few historic additions are as cherished (or as recognizable) as the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, which debuted in 1956. To honor the molded-plywood icon, the Reed Art Department (RAD) creative agency partnered with the furniture archival and restoration experts at Parc for an imaginative refresh, looking to the asphalt of NYC as inspiration. With premium leather in a gradient from black to light gray, the collaborative furniture embraces the muted interplay between concrete and the city’s buildings.

RAD and Par will limit this furniture release to three special editions—but the agency also designed a limited edition, long-sleeve shirt that nods to an an Eames short film produced for the Department of Arts of Georgia, back in 1953. It’s a comfortable (and lower-cost) way to represent the influential designers.

Each of the three Reed Art Department Parc Eames Lounge Chairs retails for $10,000; the collaborative shirt for $60. Both are available through the RAD Shop.

Images courtesy of Reed Art Department