Six Tomato-Scented Candles for Autumn

Scroll down to see more content

Easing into fall often requires cherishing the sense memories of summer—warmth from the sunniest days, the frequency of fresh produce on the palate and perhaps a touch of salt breathed in through the air. Tomatoes certainly brighten late-summer meals and now several brands look to the beloved fruit for its ability to lighten the scent profile at home. Some of the options we’ve selected focus solely on variations of tomato while others support the fragrance with tarragon, white tea and more. None of these candles smell the same—and that makes them all worth exploring.

Malin+Goetz Tomato Candle

Hand-poured in Brooklyn, Malin+Goetz’s limited edition Tomato Candle ($55) invokes scents similar to those in founders Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz’s Hudson Valley garden. The fresh tomato fragrance couples with herbaceous basil, lavender and mint. Bright, fresh notes sync with an earthy abundance of aromas. One wick extends from a natural wax blend.

LOEWE Tomato Leaves Candle

It’s the vegetal tomato leaf that takes the olfactory center stage within LOEWE’s aptly named Tomato Leaves Candle (starting at $85). One of 11 new plant essence Home Scents from the brand, it’s been designed by in-house perfumier Nuria Cruelles. In size small, one cotton wick rises from 100% vegetable wax; medium candles have two wicks and large have four. The elegant terra cotta holder is worth saving after a complete burn.

Carrière Frères Tomato

From the historic French candle house Carrière Frères, the “Lycopersicon Esculentum” Tomato Candle ($54) is hand-blended and poured in Normandy. As with the Maison’s other scents, ingredients are sustainable and ethically acquired. Further, each elegant vessel is composed of recycled glass and hand-packaged in FSC-approved cardboard. This particular scent embraces the natural sweetness of the fruit.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Soy Wax Candle

An ode to the ravishing ripe tomato and dreams of Sicilian gardens, the Roma Heirloom Tomato Soy Wax Candle ($45) hails from Flamingo Estate, the Eagle Rock, Los Angeles oasis and the holistic lifestyle brand born from the property. The candle’s 100% soy wax body has been hand-poured into recycled glass receptacles. Further, Flamingo Estate plants one tree for each product sold, in partnership with both the National Forest Foundation and 1% for the Planet.

Apotheke Tomato Tarragon Candle

Apotheke’s Tomato Tarragon Candle ($38) finds notes of tarragon and orange zest mingling with the hearty aromas of freshly picked tomatoes—all finishing with delicate wafts of musk. Hand-poured in Brooklyn, the high-quality soy wax’s scent profile, inspired by Tomato Tarragon Soup, is drawn from perfume-grade fragrance oils.

Boy Smells Gardener Candle

From LA-based candlemaker (and CH favorite) Boy Smells, Gardener ($32) calls to mind a sun-soaked California tomato garden. The verdant notes get sweet support from honeysuckle, as well. The body of the candle happens to be a coconut and beeswax blend, from which a braided cotton wick sprouts.

Hero image by Nacho Alegre for LOEWE, all other images courtesy of respective brands