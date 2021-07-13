Tag Heuer’s Super Mario Smartwatch Animates The Nintendo Character To Gamify Fitness

Limited to 2000 production pieces, the Tag Heuer Connected + Super Mario smartwatch finds the Swiss luxury watchmaker kicking off a longterm partnership with Nintendo. The watch gamifies fitness and rewards wearers as they reach activity goals with compelling animations of Mario, who acts like a supportive digital coach. Bonus “Easter egg” features are unlocked along the way. Further, the brand looked to the 1985 iteration of Super Mario Bros for retro elements to incorporate into the digital watch face options. As it employs Android’s Wear OS, the watch can also connect to the wearer’s Google email account, calendar and more. Read more at The Verge.

Image courtesy of Tag Heuer