Noma Launches an Ancient Condiments Line

Copenhagen culinary beacon Noma will release their first line of products, aptly named Noma Projects, later this year. Imagined by iconoclastic chef René Redzepi, this collection of garum condiments—which are, perhaps unsurprisingly from this institution, ancient fermented sauces with roots in the Roman Empire—will be vegan and vegetarian. They were selected from hundreds of variations of misos, vinegars and more, all under development at the restaurant’s fermenting lab. Fans of the restaurant (and those who have dreamed of visiting) will rejoice that these will be sold online and ship globally. British artist and CH favorite David Shrigley will contribute the label art, too. Read more about the condiments’ development, and the ways that they can be utilized, at the Wall Street Journal.

Image courtesy of Ditte Isager