OUT OF ORDER Magazine’s T-Shirt Collection Benefiting UKRAINEPRIDE

OUT OF ORDER magazine, founded in 2011 by Dorian Grinspan, has just launched an endeavor with the Kyiv-based grassroots organization UKRAINEPRIDE to benefit queer Ukranians impacted by the war. For the project, 11 artists designed T-shirts, available for purchase now through 4 July. The campaign will send proceeds to Ukranian people, and also create continued conversation and awareness of the ongoing conflict amidst the dramatic drop in media attention.

Each T-shirt will be printed on demand to reduce waste from excess stock, and features different (but all eye-catching) creations by Anne Imhoff, Glen Ligon, Deborah Kass, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Raul de Nieves, Karl Holmqvist, Roni Horn, Zoe Leonard, Ugo Rondinone, Francesco Vezzoli and Sarah Sze.

From playful to profound, the designs vary, but all go toward a good cause—supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Ukraine.

Images courtesy of OUT OF ORDER and UKRAINEPRIDE