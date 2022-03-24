Swatch’s $260 MoonSwatch Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Collaboration

Omega’s Speedmaster (which retails for around $6,400) has long been a watch design icon and a highly coveted timepiece. On 26 March, Swatch will debut an official collaboration with Omega called the MoonSwatch (for only $260), which replicates the design of the Speedmaster’s legendary Moonwatch model in its exact proportions. An automatic movement has been swapped for quartz—and the case will be composed of Bioceramic. The collection will include 11 different models, each based on a cosmic component to our solar system (including one inspired by Mars, that’s based on an Omega prototype produced for NASA in 1972). Read more about the details of the compelling collaboration at Gear Patrol.

Image courtesy of Swatch