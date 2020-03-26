Sir James Dyson and Other Entrepreneurs to Produce Ventilators

Corporations helmed by some of the world’s most successful executives are pivoting their businesses to meet the demands of hospitals facing the current global health crisis. Dyson (named for its founder Sir James Dyson) will design and manufacture ventilators in response to a plea from UK’s Department for Health and Social Care. A spokesperson for the company says, “We have deployed expertise in air movement, motors, power systems, manufacturing and supply chain and are working with medical technology and development company, TTP—The Technology Partnership, based in Cambridge.” Additionally, in the USA, Elon Musk guaranteed the delivery of 1,200 ventilators to Los Angeles from China’s overstock by purchasing them outright. Read more at Forbes.

