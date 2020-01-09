Innovative Kitchen Accessories and Appliances at CES 2020

Among the virtual assistants, 3D printers, sex-tech and futuristic modes of mobility at CES 2020, kitchen accessories and appliances stand out for their innocuous nature. At the Vegas event, larger companies showcase refrigerators, stoves, and sinks; and many smaller companies preview smart devices created to replace traditional iterations. Rather than inspire awe with their obscure designs or complex algorithms, the culinary innovations on the show floor impress with their functionality and efficiency. These are just a few of the kitchen-centric products on offer at this year‘s CES.

Julia by CookingPal

A standalone appliance within CookingPal‘s extended collection of kitchen products, Julia acts as a voice assistant hub, a prep and sous cook, and a smart-cleaning solution. The device does everything typically needed to make a meal (from dicing to kneading, mixing and cooking) and then cleans itself using its intuitive interior wash methods. Officially, there are 10 functions and they range from prepping and weighing to grating and grinding, and each can be controlled remotely from the app. Within this app, users can keep track of ingredients (courtesy of smart-detection technology) and reorder them.

Juno

Available to back on Indiegogo, after launching on the first day of CES, Juno’s “microwave for cooling” uses an algorithm and water technology to rapidly chill cans and bottles of everything from coffee to wine. Right now, the device remains a prototype, but our test run confirmed that it can chill a can to the proper drinking temperature in under three minutes, without agitating the carbonation inside. Practical for those who love to host but without much fridge space, this device fits on the countertop, but can also be a future-forward addition to any full-sized bar cart.

SmartyPans

SmartyPans enters the smart-kitchen market with an accessory few have considered: a smart-pan. Using sensors for weight and temperature, the pan connects to a paired smartphone app and provides users with the ability to list ingredients (and quantities) as they are placed inside. After analyzing that data, the pan can assess a meal’s nutritional value (even as you make additions), record recipes in real-time, and even offer step-by-step instructions for any one of the their presets. SmartyPans is available now for $229.

Cuzen Matcha

An attempt to modernize the process of making matcha, Cuzen Matcha uses a ceramic mill to grind high-grade green tea until it’s fine enough for preparation. Then, when prompted using one of the two buttons on the device’s top panel, the machine will pour a cup to the user’s desired strength and finish it with a frothy top made by a magnetic stirrer. The machine is available now for pre-order and users (at least right now) are encouraged to purchase Cuzen’s whole-leaf matcha, but there seems to be no issue using another brand.

Anova Culinary’s Precision Steam Oven

Anova‘s sous vide remains one of the most popular, despite the ever-expanding field of options. As such, it’s fair to be excited by the company’s forthcoming precision steam oven. There are plenty of ovens with steaming functions, but they’re oftentimes costly or inefficient. Anova’s will fit on your countertop and allow for ultra-precise cooking and customizability via the machine’s sleek, front-facing LED interface. Anova aims for consistent cook times, to avoid dried-out foods, and to achieve crispy skin on cooked meats.

HEATBOX Lunchbox

Fresh off a successful round of crowdfunding on Indiegogo, HEATBOX is at CES with the very same product backers will receive later this year. The self-heating lunchbox stores and reheats food on demand. The process only takes eight minutes, and requires no extra work from the user—no unpacking or microwaving. The device’s interior employs steam to heat food quickly and also create less pervasive aromas. The roomy interior offers space for a sizable lunch and hopefully prevents the accumulation of plastic containers.

Hero image courtesy of respective venues, hero image courtesy of Juno