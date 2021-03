Product designer Ben Vessey developed 110 black and white, pixelated icons for today’s most popular apps, including Twitter, Tinder and Netflix. Dubbed the “iOS (Old School)” project, Vessey looked to Apple’s history to inform his clever designs. In addition to the app icons, Vessey created six monochromatic wallpapers. Together, the backgrounds and icons can be purchased for a little over $5 and installed on any iPhone using Shortcuts. Read more at Core77.

Image courtesy of Ben Vessey