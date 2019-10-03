Twitch Channel “Insomnia by Endel” Generates Sounds For Sleep

Endel, makers of a personalized app that utilizes adaptive soundscapes built on psychoacoustic effects to help users sleep (or focus), have launched a Twitch channel that veers from the streaming service’s typical video game orientation. Much like their app, the channel Insomnia by Endel streams algorithmically generated sounds, along with relaxing visuals, to soothe listeners to sleep. The science behind it all remains up for debate but, according to Endgadget, “There is some evidence that listening to relaxing sounds can reduce anxiety and help people spend more time in deep stages of sleep.” Read more there.

