The Island of Paros, Greece’s Design Hotel: Parīlio

From its open and airy entrance onward, the recently opened Parīlio hotel welcomes guests into tranquility. Within the oft overrun Greek islands, Parīlio’s serene home of Paros—historically acknowledged as one of the most beautiful—sustains its mission of peace and quiet. The Design Hotel comprises 33 suites and excels at the subtle gestures required of an escape—from its thoughtful geometries in contrast to the rolling, rugged landscape to the attentive but non-invasive staff who start guest check-in by passing out a homemade lemonade.

Each room is full of clean lines and purposeful touches. Soft neutral whites and creams cover the floors and walls—all offset by dark wood-splashed furniture. Athens-based studio Interior Design Laboratorium dressed each space with a blend of vintage and custom furniture. For all of the comforts inside, views to the terrain outside each window lend the greatest impact.

It’s clear that every inch, every corner, and every little detail of the entire hotel was consciously constructed and executed with smart and beautiful direction. This extends from the rooms to the centerpiece pool, outdoor terrace and small but useful gym—as well as all the arches, angles and nooks in between.

Arguably, the most alluring attribute of Parīlio is the restaurant, its staff and even the included breakfast (with a spread of local yogurts, nuts, seeds, honey and cheese). Kind, warm service accompanied by a menu of gastronomic treats loyal to the Grecian landscape. Known as Mr E, and led by chef Alexandros Tsiotinis, the restaurant offers refreshing options to be enjoyed on the sun-kissed patio.

The on-site spa presents several treatments and wellness options. Meanwhile, ATV rentals allow guests to experience the island’s splendors. All the while, during our stay, the manager and concierge quietly checked in to make sure everything was just right—and it was.

Located on the Naoussa bay, not far from Kolybithres beach and several idyllic fishing villages, the exposed block-white concrete hotel acts as a retreat all year long. As each room ranges from 30 to 40 square meters and engages seamlessly with the surrounding nature, it’s a bright space of carefully considered wonder.

Additional reporting by Shane Lundin, photos by G Sfakianakis and courtesy of the Parīlio