The third single from the ensuing debut of Bony Man, a project helmed by Reykjavík-based singer/songwriter Guðlaugur Jón Árnason, “Hole in the World” escalates from the strums of a minimal soundscape to an emotional whirlwind. For the track’s official music video, directed by Nathan Ceddia, a performer strolls, spins and tumbles—forward and backward in time—through Iceland’s bleak wintry landscape.