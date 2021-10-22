Brooklyn Magazine’s Guide to This Year’s New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival

From 15-26 October, the 33rd annual New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival pops up in venues across Manhattan and Brooklyn. This celebration of queer cinema has been presented in NYC by the LGBTQ+ arts nonprofit NewFest since 1988. This year, 130+ new films premiere as part of the programming (some of which are available virtually, as well). From the Brooklyn Academy of Music to Nitehawk Prospect Park, this weekend in particular will see many in-person events come to life. Read about them and the festival’s history at Brooklyn Magazine.

Image courtesy of Bring Down the Walls, directed by Phil Collins