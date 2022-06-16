DORA: Te Vas

Sung in Spanish and English, DORA’s “Te Vas” is a summery tune from the 18-year-old Madrid-based artist. The breezy track, produced by Pional (who has worked with The xx and Empress Of), follows DORA’s debut EP, Sin Prisa No Quiero Morir. DORA describes the feel-good bop as “pure pre-summer hedonism.” She says in a statement, “I just finished high school, passed all my exams and in 15 days I’m leaving with my two best friends to explore Europe. This is all real. They are the ones who appear in this wonderful video directed by artist Rafa Castells. This song is my way of celebrating, one cycle closes and another begins—fireworks! But always with one foot in the shade, as I like.”