KAYA feat. Kuya: Harana x Half Free

Romantic and dreamy, “Harana x Half Free” by Brooklyn-based rapper and poet KAYA comprises two parts. The first half, “Harana,” is an R&B-laced take on the Filipino rural serenade tradition where young men formally meet single lady visitors. Then, the tempo picks up for the hip-hop counterpart, “Half Free,” a term KAYA uses to describe the Filipino diaspora in NYC. This section sees KAYA, along with frequent collaborator Kuya, trading smooth, enchanting verses. Altogether, the music video, filmed in Queens’ Corona Park, mistily encapsulates a celebration of being Filipino American, finding liberation in—and beyond—identity.