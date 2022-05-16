Remi Wolf: Michael

A sonically laidback but visually vibrant single, Remi Wolf’s “Michael” sees the California-born psych-pop singer and songwriter slowing things down from her maximalist debut album, Juno. The indie-leaning single pairs subdued production with vulnerable, narrative lyrics about “a manic and obsessed woman who craves the high she gets from Michael’s attention and is willing to delve deep into a masochistic toxic pit to get it,” says the artist. The track, which is the lead single from the deluxe edition of Juno out on 3 June, accompanies a hyper-saturated Haley Appell-directed music video.

