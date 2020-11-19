Holiday Gift Guides 2020: Musicality

Scroll down to see more content

Whether listening at home or while talking a stroll, singing in the shower or composing your own tunes, music is a way of life for many. It inspires, thrills, soothes and moves us—and possesses the power to unite and heal. From making personal playlists to sharing new songs, searching for records, playing instruments and reading about a particular scene or style, there’s no limit to the pleasure that a passion for music can beget. Many ways to celebrate and indulge in one’s devotion to music can be found in our Musicality Gift Guide, which comprises all kinds of presents—from albums to apparel, instruments, headphones, speakers and beyond. Be sure to take a look around the entire BUY section (which is updated daily) for other gift ideas too.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image also courtesy of Vinyl Me, Please