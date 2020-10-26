Kith’s Comprehensive BMW Collaboration Includes an Impressive 2022 BMW M4

More than a limited edition apparel drop or one signature vehicle, lifestyle brand Kith’s epic partnership with BMW includes 150 collaborative 2022 M4 Competition vehicles (referred to as the M4 Comp x Kith) and all the clothing and accessories to support the captivating coupe. Kith founder Ronnie Fieg looked to his own E30-generation BMW M3, as well as an M4 design study, to imagine the 503 horsepower car, which comes in three exclusive matte colors. The Kith team also modified the BMW logo on the vehicle—visible on both the hood and the rims—for this collaboration (and added a BMW M-inspired Kith logo), which the automaker states is the first time they’ve done this. Read more at Car and Driver.

Image courtesy of BMW