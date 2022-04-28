Nike ISPA’s Link Axis Sneakers Are Designed to be Disassembled and Recycled

New from Nike ISPA (which stands for improvise, scavenge, protect and adapt), the Link and Link Axis sneaker models are designed to further the brand’s future in circular design. The sneakers are constructed from three modules that interlock rather than relying on glue, meaning they can easily be disassembled and recycled after use. Each style also uses recycled materials (including 100% recycled Flyknit and 100% recycled TPU), further emphasizing the brand’s focus on more sustainable practices. Read more at Sneaker News.

Image courtesy of Nike