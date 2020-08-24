Patrick Fry’s “Magic Papers” Explores Ephemera From 1890 to 1960

Released today, designer and CentreCentre Books publisher Patrick Fry’s Magic Papers: Conjuring Ephemera 1890-1960 explores the design language of vintage magic ephemera—from show bills and tickets to journals and periodicals. Made in collaboration with Philip David Treece (whose vast collection and Collecting Magic project piqued Fry’s interest), the book details the eccentricity and history of magic printed matter, and has been expertly designed by Kia Tasbihgou. Fry says, “Each of the great magicians commanded an almost god-like status, created through careful marketing of their unique image. This same sense of competition was also evident amongst the titles, writers and editors of the magic publishing world.” Limited to 800 copies, this 144-page book will surely please history, design and magic buffs alike. Read more at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Patrick Fry / CentreCentre Books