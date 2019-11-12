The Zagat Guide Returns to Print for Special 40th Anniversary Edition

One year after restaurant recommendation site The Infatuation bought Zagat from Google, they’re returning the iconic guide to print form—in the same pocket-size dimensions. The just-released, 352-page 40th anniversary special edition includes a foreword by Danny Meyer, a decade-by-decade retrospective of NYC dining and reviews of 1,400+ restaurants across 105 neighborhoods. The 2020 New York City Restaurants: Special 40th Anniversary Edition guidebook addresses 57 cuisines and they rank Le Bernardin as NYC’s top spot for the year. Read more at the New York Times—or simply pick up the book, as it’s not just a nostalgic nod but also a useful tool.

Via nytimes.com Posted on