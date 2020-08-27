adidas Skateboarding + UNITY Collaboration Collection

Scroll down to see more content

Jeffrey Cheung—an artist, activist and skateboarder—co-founded UNITY with Gabriel Ramirez in order to represent, support and celebrate queer skaters within a culture historically infamous for its homophobic tendencies. The skate collective organizes skate days that create safe spaces for people of all sexual orientation, gender, color, age and ability; give away decks to queer people of color; and mobilize the community for skate protests—not to mention their apparel and skateboards, all emblazoned with Cheung‘s trademark playful and somewhat contorted characters. While based in the Bay Area, UNITY has members the world over and exists for everybody who has felt they didn’t belong in the world of skateboarding. As such, teaming up with a massive brand like adidas Skateboarding means a lot for many.

The collaborative release for fall/winter 2020 celebrates the LGBTQ+ skate community and includes apparel and sneakers which are gender neutral. While a small collection, it covers various seasons, with a reversible track jacket, hoodie, long-sleeve T-shirt, tank, button-down, and (our favorite) all-over print shorts. There are also two pairs of sneakers: a take on the Continental Vulc and the recently launched Coronado.

The collection will be live tomorrow, 28 August at adidas Skateboarding and select retailers.

Images courtesy of adidas Skateboarding