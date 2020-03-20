Eight Stunning New Timepieces Ranging from the Accessible to the Aspirational

Scroll down to see more content

Our wrists remain a place for design, despite the tech world’s attempts to take over the area. The following eight watches reflect their brand’s meticulous design vision and technical capabilities. There’s plenty of diversity—from a retro-futuristic digital update to an affordable, bright and bold quartz, and an even ultra-thin and monochrome wonder. Prices commence under $100 and rise to well over $30,000. Regardless of cost, the watches deliver more than the time, they also punctuate personality and maybe even exude some themselves.

Skagen Aaren Transparent Three-Hand

Already minimal in nature, design-forward watch brand Skagen strips back their Aaren Transparent Three-Hand ($95) to nothing but a matte white dial and a clear, polyurethane strap. Between the three-hand movement and strap texture, the 41mm timepiece isn’t bland—it’s beautiful.

Swatch Big Bold Jellyfish

Predominantly minimal, Swatch’s Big Bold Jellyfish ($110) punches up the playfulness with the addition of three primary colors for its hands. Part of the brand’s Big Bold series—which means this watch sports a very large 47mm case—the quartz timepiece has a transparent dial that lets wearers peer into its inner-workings.

Hamilton PSR

Anyone with an eye for watch history knows that the new Hamilton PSR ($745) rekindles one of the brand’s iconic releases, the 1970 Pulsar. In fact, the Pulsar is referred to as the world’s first digital watch. The PSR brings the technology up to today’s standards, though, with an LCD and OLED hybrid display beneath sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. Hamilton will also release a 1,970-piece gold PVD option ($995).

Rado True Thinline Les Couleurs Le Corbusier

Limited to 999 pieces, Rado‘s monochromatic, slightly greyed English green True Thinline Les Couleurs Le Corbusier ($2,100) has been crafted from high-tech ceramic. The 39mm, 80-gram quartz watch celebrates the color collections created by Le Corbusier in 1931 and 1959, and its application in Architectural Polychromy.

Bremont ALT1-P2 Jet

Luxury British watchmaker Bremont’s ALT1-P2 Jet ($5,595 on a leather strap, $6,195 on a bracelet) nods to one of their debut pieces, the original ALT1-P, which launched back in 2007. The P2, however, introduces an exquisite 43mm DLC-treated stainless steel Bremont Trip-Tick construction case to the line. Inside, there’s a modified calibre 13 ¼”’ BE-53AE automatic chronometer movement. From the brilliant “51 lume” to the all-black rotor and integrated smoked exhibition crystal, it’s one sleek aviation-inspired watch.

Hermes Arceau Squelette

Beyond the smoked sapphire crystal dial of Hermes’ magnificent Arceau Squelette ($8,600), wearers can see into the movement that powers the self-winding mechanical masterpiece. This 40mm skeletonized timepiece, complete with an Hermes matte black alligator strap, transfixes by way of its design declarations—right down to the openwork numerals.

Moser Streamliner Flyback Chronograph Automatic

From its elegant coussin-shaped case to the brand’s first integrated bracelet, Moser’s inimitable Streamliner Flyback Chronograph Automatic ($39,900) translates their signature minimalism into a next-level time-telling tool. Limited to 100 pieces, the 42.3mm watch draws power from a modified caliber HMC 902, made by Aghenor. It’s as elegant as it is effective as an automatic chronograph.

Breitling Navitimer 1959 Edition

Only Breitling could incorporate so much information into the dial of a watch and produce something as refined as the Navitimer 1959 Edition Platinum Blue ($39,900). Utterly compelling and undeniably cohesive (thanks to additions like tone-on-tone chronograph counters), this watch—made in an edition of just 59—honors the brand’s most iconic Navitimer model. Within, the in-house Breitling Manufacture Caliber B09—hand-wound, COSC-certified and based on the acclaimed Breitling Caliber 01—lends ample power.

Hero image courtesy of Hamilton