Playtronica’s MIDI Turns Into Vegetables Instruments

Berlin-based creative studio Playtronica unveils its newest innovation, a MIDI device that turns “organic materials and mostly anything that has water inside” into instruments. That means tapping onto the skins of fruits, vegetables and even body parts will produce different notes and samples can be swapped in for the standard sounds, too. The kit can be used with up to 16 objects (attached with included crocodile clips) or with just the TouchMe board and two people. The gadget works by creating a circuit between device, fruit (or vegetable) and human body, and can connect with “hardware, software or browser-based synthesizers.” Read more at designboom.

