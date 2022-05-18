Spotify Tests New Feature that Incorporates Artists’ NFTs

Spotify has recently started testing a new feature that lets artists incorporate and promote their NFTs on the streaming service. The feature, which is currently running on select Android apps in the US, will allow users to preview artists’ NFTs on their profile page and tap through to view and buy them on an external marketplace. “Spotify is running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles,” explains a Spotify spokesperson. Steve Aoki and The Wombats are some of the artists participating in the tryout, the data from which will help determines whether the feature comes to fruition. Learn more about it at Music Ally.

Image courtesy of Music Ally