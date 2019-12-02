Holiday Gift Guides 2019: Japanophile

Scroll down to see more content

Japan’s allure cannot be attributed to any one specific trait. Be it cuisine or culture, design and architecture, cities of the future or soothing reprieves, the island nation offers unparalleled experiences across the spectrum of high and low. This is why we continue to return and explore. This year, our Japanophile Gift Guide is particularly close to our hearts, as it includes our 2019 Omakase gift box, a collection of 13 gifts crafted in collaboration with Japanese artisans. Every design object we’ve developed has function, but to decipher their untold value requires history lessons. With products exquisitely made by Asahiyaki (now led by a talented 16th generation ceramist), Chi Chi, Grisal, KIUN, Taro Tabuchi, Hajime Shoji, Zillion and others, this is an exclusive, high-quality gift for any Japanophile or lover of textile, design and craftsmanship. For that high-end gift, and so many more thoughtful products, take a look at our Japanophile Gift Guide.