13 Exceptional NYC Bars + Booze Brands That Deliver

On 16 March, New York City’s mayor announced that all restaurants and bars were to suspend on-premise drinking or dining for the foreseeable future. The executive order went into effect at 9AM the next day. Shortly thereafter, the New York State Liquor Authority swiftly updated its longstanding rules for selling alcohol to help businesses cope with this detrimental disruption to traditional hospitality. While countless restaurants and bars have shuttered (hopefully temporarily), many have adapted to “no-contact” service to support their staff and stay afloat.

One such business is Greenpoint Cidery, a micro-winery making natural ciders in traditional styles with local ingredients. “I made most of my money doing sales to restaurants and bars, and that money just doesn’t exist anymore,” says founder Nika Carlson. “New York is super-lucky that the State Liquor Authority is really supportive, especially of craft manufacturing, and I’m grateful they’ve figured out a way to make it so we can keep doing sales. It’s a scrappy operation: me, in my truck with my dog, going door-to-door.”

Now’s the time to take advantage of flexible booze-delivery while supporting independent bars, restaurants, winemakers and brewers. Here are just 13 of our favorite spots that can send cocktails, beer, cider and wine your way. Order directly from each proprietor when possible, and don’t forget to tip generously.

Greenpoint Cidery

Since Carlson manages all aspects of the cidery herself, from planting apple trees to making the cider and designing the labels, it’s only fitting that she hand-delivers bottles herself—without contact of course. The newest cider “Dream Baby Dream” is mugwort-infused cider that’s dry and a little herbaceous. New Yorkers within all boroughs (except Staten Island) can enjoy this labor of love by ordering bottles on Greenpoint Cidery’s website.

Grimm Artisanal Ales

With the updated regulations on alcohol sales, Brooklyn brewery Grimm Artisanal Ales can now ship cases and half-cases of beer across New York State. Place delivery through Grimm’s retail site, or if you’re local, power up GrubHub or Caviar for same day arrivals.

Flip Sigi

Jordan Andino’s playful Filipino fusion eatery Flip Sigi in the West Village is delivering two of its summer-inspired cocktails—along with filled-to-the-brim burritos and bowls. Choose between Flip Sigi’s signature margarita mixed with tart calamansi juice (a Philippine lime) and the Jordan Juice, which is vodka, calamansi, and a splash of Prosecco.

Paradise Wine and Liquor

Cocktail bar Mister Paradise has made a pandemic-driven reinvention into a bottle shop. Now Paradise Wines & Liquor, the East Village spot sells bottles of spirits (with optional mixers), wine, and beers, as well as large-format bottled cocktails that typically serve up to three. Send your orders (the minimum is $50) to hello@misterparadisenyc.com by 9PM on Thursdays.

Claro

Brooklynites can summon Claro’s Oaxacan delicacies to their door by using Seamless/Grubhub. The restaurant has expanded their delivery menu to include mezcal flights, frozen margaritas, micheladas, and wines by the bottle. You can even order chef TJ Steele’s own mezcal brand, El Buho, by the shot for $5.

Ten Bells

Beloved Lower East Side natural wine bar The Ten Bells is offering curbside pick-up and same-day delivery (to most of Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn and Queens) for orders placed before 3PM. The options include plenty of unusual, sumptuous and surprising white, red, rose, orange and sparkling wines from Slovakia to Georgia and beyond. There are also charcuterie boards available for the (almost) full Ten Bells experience.

Dante

Dante (2019’s World’s Best Bar winner) is serving up cocktails for takeaway and delivery, though you’ll have to show up in person for to-go drinks by the glass. Over a dozen pre-mixed cocktail bottles can be ordered directly, including their negroni on tap, margarita “royale,” and rose petal martini service. Bottles come in a trio of sizes that serve three, five and 10 sippers. Dante’s entire a la carte food menu is available, too.

Krupa Grocery

Pair your comfort food favorites with over 30 varieties of wine from this cherished Park Slope dinette. If you can’t finish off a bottle, Krupa Grocery also sells carafes of wines from their on-tap selection of Pinot Noir, Vermentino, Cab Sauv, and Gruner. Order your meal online.

Peoples Wine Shop

Just fill out your preferred style of wine, price range, and desired number of bottles on this form on Peoples’ website. Upon receipt, the team will text you a picture of their suggested selection to confirm your shipment. Be sure to call back with your credit card number and order by 4PM for same-day delivery. Deliveries are free with orders $75 and up.

La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels

This swanky French wine bar on Centre Street has marked down its sublime selection of wines by 25 percent, and also offers aperitif-friendly snacks like marinated olives and salt and vinegar pistachios from their catering menu. Orders can be made online on their website.

The Garret

Bottled cocktails from The Garret have labels that read “Staff Support”—because they’re doing just that. There are seven to choose from on their online delivery portal, including classics like the Negroni and the Caipirinha, plus their own potions like the Donkey Horse made with tequila, Dolin blanc, ginger, turmeric and lime. All bottles are $50 and must be purchased with a $2 bag of Frito chips.

Extra Virgin

West Village brunch mainstay Extra Virgin lets you order any cocktail of your choosing to tack onto your food delivery, including Grande 32-ounce brunch cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys. Order directly from the restaurant’s delivery page.

Patent Pending

Just send a DM on Instagram to this Flatiron speakeasy to kick off your delivery. Patent Pending’s quarantine menu is limited to four cocktails (we’re partial to Radio Waves, a lime-y slosh of tequila, mezcal, rum, and Thai chilis), plus espresso drinks, bone broth, cheese plates with crackers, and cookies. Orders over $50 get a free roll of toilet paper thrown into the bag—a valuable asset these days.