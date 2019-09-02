Gift Guide: Eco-Friendly Bedroom Goods

In the bedroom, perhaps more than anywhere else in the house, it’s crucial to use items that are not only comfortable, but contribute to our overall wellness. (It is, after all, an oft-repeated piece of trivia that we spend around 1/3 of our lives sleeping.) Being kinder to ourselves means using products that are non-toxic and as natural as possible—with added benefit to the environment. From pillows made from plant fibers to an air-purifying plant and more, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite eco-friendly bedroom items that are more people- and planet-friendly.

Eucalyptus Sheets

Naturally dyed using pomegranate, eucalyptus and tea, Buffy’s sheets ($175) eschew cotton for a eucalyptus fiber fabric. Not only are the sheets soft and cool to the touch, they’re also kinder to the planet as the dying process uses much less water and energy than traditional methods (and zero chemicals or binding agents). Eucalyptus fibers also repel mold, mildew, dust mites, and other microbes, and are even more breathable than cotton. Available in four colorways—white, pink, light gray and dark gray—each set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes.

Charlie Chair Sky

Simultaneously lightweight and structurally sound, ecoBirdy’s kids’ chair (€159) is capable of accommodating all kinds of rough-housing. Using patented technology, the brand has transformed colorful plastic waste into a unique and colorful virgin material, ecothylene—one they can mold into endless shapes.

The Platform Bed Frame

Designed in Detroit and able to be assembled without tools, FLOYD’s delightfully minimal platform bed ($650) frame is made from CARB-2 environmentally certified birch wood and crafted in eco-friendly factories in Virginia and Pennsylvania. As the bed is modular by nature, you can add or remove slats to accommodate anything from a Full to a California King without having to replace the frame (which comes with black or white accents).

Snake Plant in Hyde Planter

An all-natural air purifier, the Laurentii Snake Plant ($60) absorbs toxins through its leaves and produces pure oxygen—perfect for keeping the air in your room clean and crisp. When ordered from The Sill it will arrive at just under eight inches, but can grow even taller in the correct conditions: medium indirect light and watered every two weeks. This plant also comes in an eight-inch-tall earthenware pot with pre-existing drainage holes.

Ditto Throw

Knitted from a blend of recycled cotton (80%) and polyester (20%), DittoHouse’s eponymous Ditto Throw blanket ($165) doubles as art with a pattern that references the De Stijl art movement. The bold piece measures to 50 by 60 inches and is machine washable.

All-New Purple Mattress

Purple’s mattresses ($2999) are made from GREENGUARD Gold-certified non-toxic fibers and mineral oil-based, food-contact grade materials. Utilizing CertiPUR-US certified polyurethane foam rather than memory foam (which is extremely harmful to the environment when disposed of) they are available in Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes. The grid design and fabric also offer more breathability for a cooler night’s sleep, while the coil base provides comfort and support.

Bandido Studio Table Lamp

Contemporary Designers de Mexico’s “Bandido” lamp ($172) is comprised of enamel on top of a spun steel and an oak base. Available in four color combinations, the handmade item stands 16 inches tall and employs sustainable materials. Its listing on Made Trade means that production had to adhere to rigorous sourcing standards and the complete product must be sustainable, fair trade, heritage or vegan.

Non-Toxic Pillow

Vegan and handmade, Avocado’s non-toxic pillows ($79) are crafted from multiple layers of materials approved by the Global Organic Latex Standard and Global Organic Textile Standard. Certified organic latex provides structure while Kapok fill offers comfort and a cotton cover wraps it all up. These pillows also keep cool and feel smooth to the touch.

Images courtesy of respective brands