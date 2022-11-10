Holiday Gift Guides 2022: Let’s Get Physical

Scroll down to see more content

Whether at your desk, on the couch, in bed or simply staring at your phone scrolling endlessly, we are all spending too much time indoors. The importance of moving our bodies—especially getting outside and maybe meeting up with friends, family and neighbors—can’t be understated. Whether your loved ones’ enjoy surfing, snowboarding, swimming, strolling or stretching, there are plenty of design-forward but practical presents in our Let’s Get Physical gift guide. Be sure to peruse the full BUY section—updated daily—for all other types of items, whether shopping for gifts or for yourself.

Image courtesy of The Get Out