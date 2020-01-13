Dandelion Chocolate’s Two-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cup

Scroll down to see more content

Dandelion Chocolate, one of our favorite collaborators and bean-to-bar makers, continues to inspire us with their dedication to crafting chocolate that’s simple to understand though oftentimes complicated to create. Their new Two-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cup (which could very well be the world’s first) is made of just 100% Ecuadorian Camino Verde cocoa beans and roasted Valencia peanuts. That’s it. There is no added sugar and, like all of their chocolate, you won’t find any soy lecithin, emulsifiers, cocoa butter or other additives.

They partnered with Feve Chocolates, also in San Francisco, to create this peanut butter cup that tastes subtle and natural, yet still delectable. It’s a punch of 100% cocoa and peanuts, an uncomplicated taste sensation that we’re (sadly) not very used to. For fans, purists and chocoholics $5 per piece is a small indulgence for a uniquely simple and satisfying treat.

Images by Evan Orensten