Redefine Meat’s 3D-Printed Plant-Based Steak

This week, Israeli start-up Redefine Meat teased their newest product: a 3D-printed steak made from soy and pea proteins, coconut fat and sunflower oil. While plenty of companies have brought ground “meat” products to market, whole cuts account for the majority of real meat purchases globally. “Steaks, roast, slow-cooking, grilling—everything that an animal can do we want to do the same or even better,” Redefine Meat CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit tells Reuters. Right now, his company’s machines can print 13 pounds of meat an hour; the next generation of printers, which are set to be available next year, could produce as much as 44 pounds an hour. Redefine Meat also plans to keep their products comparable in price—from $5 to $12 per pound. Read more at Business Insider.

Image courtesy of Reuters