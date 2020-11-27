Holiday Gift Guides 2020: Gifts That Give Back

Scroll down to see more content

There’s no denying the joy of giving the perfect gift to a loved one, but making that gift something that has far-reaching positive effects on other people and the planet is even better. All year, every year, we should be mindful of our collective consumption but, in 2020, with an unfathomable number of people across the globe facing hardship, it’s especially crucial. We encourage readers to donate time or money—if possible—to organizations like RAICES, The Trevor Project, Everytown, The Last Prisoner Project, the ACLU as well as local bail funds and mutual aid programs. Our Gifts That Give Back guide is brimming with products that send funds to these important organizations and more. For other ideas, our BUY section is updated daily. Whatever your approach to the act of giving these holidays, we hope you have some time to reflect, relax and find a little respite.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image courtesy of Tess Smith-Roberts + Whiled