Spring + Summer Hiking Essentials

The weather in the Northern Hemisphere keeps getting more and more conducive to outdoor adventures, and one of our favorites is the humble hike. A wander through nature can be a very grounding experience, and often requires few products or planning—depending on just how intense the trail of choice is. That said, there are a few items essential for a pleasant, safe walk in the woods—from sunscreen to water bottles and proper footwear. Here, we have rounded up a few of our favorites to elevate your next hike.

Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat

With UPF 40+ protection, moisture-wicking lining (made from 97% recycled polyester) and an interior sweatband, The North Face’s Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat ($35) proves crucial for hot weather hikes. Available in S/M or L/XL sizes, the hat features mesh venting for airflow and an adjustable, removable drawcord.

Pertex Shieldair Jacket

Lightweight, waterproof and seam-sealed, Goldwin’s Pertex Shieldair Jacket ($400) is the perfect protection from springtime elements. It easily packs down to occupy minimal volume in your day-bag or backpack. One pocket features a pull-out mesh liner so items can be carried on the interior or exterior of the shell—a great solution for wet stuff. Available in blue or black, this outer-shell is made in Japan with the utmost attention to detail.

The Better Bandana

While appearing like a regular bandana, INEX’s Better Bandana features an adjustable nose-bridge and is crafted from the brand’s patent-pending INEXSHIELD™ nanofiber filtration technology and features antimicrobial treatment—all of which helps you keep your germs to yourself, while protecting you from others. Perfect for a day on the trails, wearers can pull it on and off quickly when passing other hikers. Available in traditional paisley (in various colorways), leopard, floral and camouflage prints, there’s a pattern for everybody.

Subalpine Hip Pack

Topo Designs is renowned for their utilitarian but colorful approach to gear, and the playful but practical Subalpine Hip Pack ($59) fits within their range perfectly. With adjustable straps, it can be worn around the waist or crossbody style, and its RidgeBack back panel provides airflow between the bag and your body. Several interior pockets help separate and protect your belongings and various zips and bungee cords keep them extra secure. Available in purple, blue or black.

Daily Moisturizer SPF 15

Mukti’s Daily Moisturizer with SPF 15 ($54) provides near-instant absorption; perfect for bringing on a hike for reapplication. Made with aloe vera, desert lime, green tea, jojoba, kakadu plum, rosehip and more, the ingredients are all-natural and clean. The lightweight formula leaves skin feeling moisturized but not greasy, and it’s unscented.

Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

With a 5:1 CBD to THC ratio, Earlybird’s Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies ($30) contain under the legal limit of THC, but it’s enough to give the perfect buzz for a walk in the woods. Available in three flavors—strawberry, watermelon and lemon—you can purchase your favorite or a mix of all three. Sweetened with real cane sugar, they’re GMO- and pesticide-free, and vegan.

Vamp Sports Bra

Available in XXS to 3X, Alala’s Vamp Bra ($67), crafted with seams that prevent chafing, is a high-support bra for all types of activities. The 72% polyester, 28% elastin blend makes for a moisture-wicking fabric that provides plenty of stretch and movement. Its simple racerback style, subtle seams and minimal branding also make it a viable piece to wear on its own.

Pro Ionic Boxer Briefs

All of Bn3th’s products feature their “MyPackage” pouch technology which helps keep everything in place, preventing unwanted contact, sticking or chafing. These Pro Ionic Boxer Briefs ($35) include a silver-lined polyester weave that prevents odor while also wicking away moisture and allowing airflow—perfect for a quick workout or a long day of hiking. Available in three colors in size XXS to XXL.

Catskills T-Shirt

Made from 100% heavyweight six-ounce cotton, Belief NYC’s Catskills Trail Club long-sleeve ($46) has a boxy shape intended for all genders. With a logo on the front and the classic saying “take memories leave only footprints” on the back, this shirt pays homage to the upstate NY region, but promotes a universal message.

M’s Daybreak Shorts

Circular manufacturing is a hallmark of Houdini and their M’s Daybreak Shorts ($140), made from recycled materials, are the perfect pair for respecting the outdoors while enjoying nature’s bounty. Lightweight, with full range of mobility, they also feature more accessible drop-in pockets that zip up for safe-keeping. We love the optimism of yellow, and they’re also available in red, blue or black.

Vectiv Exploris FUTURELIGHT Hiking Shoes

Available in women’s and men’s sizes, The North Face’s Vectiv Exploris FUTURELIGHT ($150) provide a balance between sneakers and hiking shoes. Lightweight but durable, they are made for all types of terrain and weather—thanks to their breathable and waterproof elements. Their OrthoLite® X55™ footbeds make even long hikes more comfortable, and Surface Control™ rubber outsole can handle slippery tree roots, unstable rocks and more.

Stockton Shorts

Vuori’s Stockton Shorts ($79) have become a hiking favorite thanks to their compression lining, comfortable knit waistband, woven stretch fabric, ample pockets and stylish piping. Available in five colorways and in size XS to XXL, these shorts are made from 90% polyester and 10% elastane—providing some moisture-wicking and stretch. The brand excels at blending function with good looks, making these an excellent choice for the trails—or the gym.

Bottle + Cup

The ideal hiking water bottle, Hitch’s Bottle and Cup combo ($65) appears like a regular reusable bottle, but there’s a cup and lid hidden away inside. The vacuum-insulated, stainless steel item is double-walled to keep hot drinks warm, and cold drinks cool. Plus the company promises to be carbon negative, with 110% carbon emissions offset.

Almond Crunch

Ideal for a mid-hike craving, these 100% organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten- and soy-free snacks are still packed with flavor. Simply, they are chocolate and protein with functional and tasty ingredients—and a little square between meals keeps energy up thanks to plant protein, chocolate and superfoods.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image by Josh Rubin