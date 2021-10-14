New Cookbook By Indigenous People Reclaims Narratives About Native Food

A Gathering Basket is a new, virtual cookbook by Indigenous people, for Indigenous people. Breaking from tradition, this groundbreaking cookbook includes digital recipes, essays, videos and new releases that coincide with the moon cycle. Led by Indigenous chef organization I-Collective, the book reclaims narratives about Native foodways, capturing the multiplicities apparent within Indigenous cultures. From content to funding, the publication remains independent, giving Indigenous chefs complete autonomy over their own voices. Learn more about the cookbook’s first issue, how it sheds light on Indigenous peoples’ innovations that shape food today and the steps it takes toward Native food sovereignty at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of Sharon Chischilly/The New York Times