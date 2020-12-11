Holiday Gift Guides 2020: Tasting Wanderlust

Scroll down to see more content

Whether or not you know your way around a kitchen, it can be easy to unlock the room’s potential as a portal to another place or time. We aren’t traveling right now, but our palates can and it’s a safe and satisfying way to explore the world. Taste and scent provoke memory, so a sip of a local hot chocolate might call to mind a visit to relatives in years past, or a nose of vibrant champagne could paint a picture of a previous adventure through France. Maybe, like us, a nibble from a meal prepared with a Japanese curry brick kit reminds you of a culinary escapade in Tokyo or the luxuriant finish of an aged single malt percolates sensory memories of a stroll through the Scottish Highlands. We long for the road but respect our place in the pandemic, so with our Tasting Wanderlust gift guide, we offer ideas on the flavors of elsewhere. For all kinds of other presents, take a look at our BUY section, which is updated daily.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image courtesy of Eat Offbeat