Holiday Gift Guides 2019: Eat, Drink and Be Merry

Scroll down to see more content

There are few things as special as preparing and sharing a magical meal with those you love—and many covetable items go into making these memories. Whether you’re searching for a gift for a natural wine enthusiast, whisky expert, talented chef, aspiring cook, or someone who simply loves to discover new flavors, our Eat, Drink and Be Merry Gift Guide brims with new ideas. From cookbooks to candy and saucepans to serving trays, there’s something here to please everyone. And for ideas beyond food and drink, our full BUY section is updated daily.

Hero image courtesy of Coming Soon