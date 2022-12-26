Best of CH 2022: Most Popular

Every day, we publish articles that cover a breadth of topics all linked by the intention to satisfy, inform and inspire. From artistic festivals to community-minded endeavors, travel guides and more, much of our site’s subject matter mirrors many of our own interests and never-ending curiosity. The following articles are the most visited of this year, so evidently they resonated with our readers, too. Whether you visit the site daily and have seen these features before or you’re reading them for the first time, we hope you find one (or several) worth diving into.

In 2019 we were invited by Ferrari to participate in their Tailor Made customization program with the encouragement to expand and explore the use of colors, materials and finishes further than the luxury automaker has ever done before. We had just returned from our CH Japan trip, and as we were still inspired by indigo and traditional Japanese crafts we decided to bring some of the artisans in from our Omakase collaborations to help create our dream car…

Within film, art, music, fashion and other creative industries, there is a lack of representation of people of color, including Asian people. While recent years have seen more Asian representation with films like Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell, these depictions continually center East Asian narratives, leaving many people—including the Filipino diaspora—out of the picture. This dearth of visibility is what birthed Hella Pinay, a queer-led fashion and culture magazine celebrating those in the diaspora. (The word "pinay" is a colloquial term used to refer to Filipino women and femmes)…

Supper Club—a community-oriented, chef-led dinner series from arts organization Pioneer Works—returns to NYC for their 10th year of crafting original, memorable dining experiences helmed by Michelin-starred restauranteurs as well as emerging culinary studios. Rather than the series' typical location in Pioneer Works' Red Hook, Brooklyn building, Supper Club, for the first time, is traveling to a selection of off-site locations city-wide. For chef Tara Thomas, the rooftop garden at Brooklyn Grange is both the site of and inspiration for her romantic, plant-forward supper on 24 May, which will hone the bounty and beauty of sustainable and inclusive foods…

Back in 1975, in the United States, the first Volkswagen Golf (badged as the Rabbit) was often met with uncertainty. Many Americans didn't understand the advantages of it, compared with the still-iconic Beetle. Today, many in the US avoid hatchbacks and that's why the base Golf won't be sold here anymore. But 45 years since the Rabbit, the eighth-generation Golf will be released here as the Golf GTI and Golf R…

Located in one of Sydney's most beautiful Art Deco buildings, the Margot Kimpton (named for various Australian women artists, including Margaret Preston) combines heritage elements with contemporary style. While palatial, the hotel's vast spaces are balanced by intimate corners with a focus on thoughtful details. Plush fabrics contrast the lobby's expansive glass-tiled ceiling, verdant plants soften grandiose scagliola plaster columns and heritage-protected elements abound throughout the nine-floor property…

For Carlo Giordanetti—creative director of Biel, Switzerland-based Swatch—the last few weeks have been momentous. On 26 March, the playful watch brand debuted an unexpected collaboration with luxury watchmaker Omega. It was a loyal translation of Omega's Speedmaster, specifically the beloved Moonwatch model, whose fourth generation was worn by the Apollo 11 astronauts during the first moon landing. Dubbed the MoonSwatch, the collaborative collection featured 11 models that expanded the Moonwatch aesthetic across the solar system from the Sun to Pluto. Audiences went wild for the release, which was available only at select stores. Even though it was clearly communicated that this was not a limited edition item, lines formed overnight and secondary prices soared for the $260 timepiece. It had been a long time since the watch world had seen such far-reaching excitement…

Between the base of the Grand Tetons and Snow King, the town of Jackson, Wyoming and the surrounding Jackson Hole valley provide a vibrant atmosphere amidst the quiet majesty of nature. The land of Native American Shoshoni and Crow people, it has become known as a snow sports hub (with plenty of upscale restaurants and hotels dotting Jackson and Teton Village) but it's appealing year-round, with stunning hiking, climbing, river adventures, biking, horse-riding and more on offer. At the end of an adventure-filled day—whether spent snowboarding or on safari (we recommend EcoTour Adventures or Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris)—there are countless spots to visit. If you want to kick back with a cocktail by an open fire, relish in some handmade pasta or sleep in a cozy cloud-like space, our favorite places in Jackson Hole have got you covered…

It's been quite the summer for Fire Island Pines, a queer social hub and safe haven along with the neighboring hamlet of Cherry Grove. Earlier this year, writer and actor Joel Kim Booster, actor and comedian Bowen Yang and director Andrew Ahn, brought international attention to the LGBTQ+ summer vacation destination with their heartwarming Pride and Prejudice adaptation, Fire Island. Of greater importance, this past weekend, the enchanting enclave received a permanent public space dedicated to the diverse activists that have fought for LGBTQ+ equality over the decades. It's a necessary addition, found in the same harbor as the HWKN-designed Pines Pavillion, which greets guests as they arrive by ferry…

The 2022 Honda Navi is a new breed of motorcycle. Priced at $1,800, it's less expensive than a lot of electric bicycles, but can go 45mph and gets 110 miles per gallon. It's also more affordable than a lot of scooters that happen to be far slower. And, because Honda wants to push the Navi as user-friendly transportation, there's no clutch: this bike gets a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic. Riders need only hop on, hit the electric start and twist the throttle—the bike does the rest. Riders still need a motorcycle license, but Honda's message with the Navi is that a lot of the intimidation surrounding motorbikes has been removed…

Debuting within a whimsical masquerade ball in Wanship, Utah—home of the High West Distillery—A Midwinter Night's Dram: Act 10 marks the 10th edition of one of the most beloved blended rye whiskies on the market. High West might not be a household name yet but those familiar with the signature bottle and exemplary portfolio look forward to this annual limited edition launch, and people in the brand's home state line up bright and early on release day. Much to the delight of attendees in Wanship (and those who have learned of its existence since), High West also used the festive affair to announce a scene-stealing sister product: A Midwinter Night's Dram: Encore…

Hero image of chef Emily Yuen and Bessou owner Maiko Kyogoku’s supper, by Walter Wlodarczyk; courtesy of Pioneer Works